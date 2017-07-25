MIRPUR (AJK)-Seven persons died and four others got injured, two of them critically, when a passenger mini-bus plunged into a deep ravine at Goi Nullah on Palandri Road in Poonch district of AJK on Monday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General Police Poonch Division Ch Sajaad Hussain told this Correspondent on the phone Monday afternoon that the ill-fated Coaster (LWC - 1678) was on the way to Rawalpindi with 11 passengers on board. "The vehicle was negotiating a sharp turn at Goi nullah when it went out of control of the driver and plunged into a ravine at around 2pm," he informed, adding that seven passengers dead on the spot while the rest four sustained multiple injuries.

The DIG said the injured were evacuated to nearby hospital as local police personnel reached the scene soon after the accident. He said that the coaster, coming from Rawalakot, met the accident due to speeding. Further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the loss of human lives in the accident. They prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this loss with courage. They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the accident.

Woman shot dead by mother's killers

KHANEWAL-A woman was murdered by four accused allegedly for pursuing the murder case of her mother against them here on Monday.

According to police sources, Sajida Bibi, daughter Mushtaq and resident of Chak 91A/10R, Khanewal was murdered by four accused who had killed her mother in the past.

Khalida Bibi, sister of the deceased woman in her application told the police that her mother Haleeman Bibi had been murdered by the same accused, adding that her deceased sister Sajida Bibi was pursuing the murder case against the accused. She claimed that the accused had tried time and again to pressurise the deceased into withdrawing case of her mother's murder but she remained adamant.

Khalida Bibi alleged in her application that the four killers named Wasim Abbas, Nadeem Abbas, sons of Muhammad Aslam Bhatti, resident of 168/10R; Muhammad Riaz, son of Muhammad Yousaf; Mumtaz, son of Abdul Hameed entered their house situated Chak 91A/10R and gunned down her sister. The police have registered FIR No 329/17 under section 302, 109,34 against five persons and started investigation. The dead body was shifted to DHQ hospital from where it was later handed over to the heirs after autopsy.