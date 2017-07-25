SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA-The boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) of Sargodha and Gujranwala have announced the names of position holders of the annual Secondary Schools Certificate (SSC) Examinations (Matriculation) 2017 with 80.33 pass percentage here on Monday.

Three female students collectively obtained the first position with equal marks. Sadaf Safdar of The Eaglet Girls Secondary School, Bhakkar (Roll No 200669), Zainab Iftikhar of KCP Girls School Joherabad (Roll No.206272) and Aqsa Roy of Sanai School System Sargodha (Roll No.213751) achieved the first position with 1083 marks each in the examination.

Irtaza Azhar of Sanai School System Sargodha (Roll No 246901) got the second position with 1082 marks while two students Abdul Basit of Government School Notak of district Bhakkar and Minal Shoukat of Presentation Convent School acquired the third position with equally 1081 marks.

According to board sources, 84,478 candidates appeared in the examinations while 67,860 passed so pass percentage remained 80.33. Also the BISE Gujranwala announced the position holders. Rida Amir of best School System Gujranwala and Mariam Imtiaz of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Higher Secondary School Mandeer bagged the first position by securing 1085 marks each; Sarim Irhas Nasir of Government Comprehensive High School Gujrat stood second with 1083 marks while Aimon Humayun of Educators Bara Dari campus Gujrat and Aimen Saleem of Best School System captured third position securing 1081 marks each.

In science male group, Sarim Irhas Nasir (Roll No464917) got first position by securing 1083 marks and Umar Shifaqat grabbed second position with 1079 marks while Abdul Rehman Basra of Government High School Daska captured third position with 1078 marks. In science female group, Rida Amir and Mariam Imtiaz stood first securing 1085 marks, Aiman Hamayun, Aimen Saleem and Ayesha Mustafa captured second position with 1081 marks each, and Laiba Amjad and Hafiza Eesha Tanvir grabbed third position with 1080 marks. In arts group, Nadem Fayaz of Government High School Daska stood first with 1051 marks, Sufyan Shahid captured second by obtaining 1039 marks and Ehtisham Asghar grabbed third position with 1038 marks.

In arts group for girls, Sadia Arooj secured 1062 marks and stood first, Ume Habiba captured second position with 1052 marks and Humna Riaz grabbed third position securing 1047 marks.