MIRPUR (AJK)-The results of annual Secondary School Certificate examinations - 2017, held under the auspices of Azad Jammu Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mirpur, will be announced today.

Spokesperson of the AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur MD Tahir said that the result of annual matriculation examinations will be announced here on Tuesday at 10am.

AJK BISE Chairman Ch Zaheer Hussain, Secretary Board Prof. Shahid Munir Jiraal, Controller Examination Board and other dignitaries will announce the names of first 20 position holders qualifying the examination with distinction.

The result cards of the regular candidates appeared in the Secondary school certification examination, will be sent to the heads of their respective educational institutions. Whereas the results of the private candidates will be sent to their respective residential addresses, mentioned in the admission forms.