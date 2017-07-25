LAHORE - Khurrum Nazir, Network Operations Centre Operator at Arfa Karim Technology Centre also lost his life in the blast that killed 26 people. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board expressed Dr Umar Saif said: “Khurrum Nazir our Network Operations Centre Operator at Arfa Technology Centre lost his life today in the blast. We will never forget you! We will never forget you!”This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Jul-2017 here.
Arfa Tower official among martyrs
