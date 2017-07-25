LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned blast in Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi and said this dastardly act cannot shake determination of the whole nation to root out terrorism from the country.

Expressing deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of police officials and citizens in the blast, the chief minister directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured in hospitals. He asked the high officials of health department to personally supervise the treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister also sought report from the acting IG police and ordered to investigate the incident. He directed that elements involved in this tragic incident should be brought to justice as soon as possible. He said the savage beasts responsible for killing the innocent people will get exemplary punishment. Great sacrifice of the brave policemen and other citizens who had lost their lives in the line of duty would not go waste, he vowed. He said the hardened criminals targeting the innocent people deserved no leniency.

The chief minister said he and Punjab government stood with the heirs of the persons who had lost their lives and Punjab government fully shared the pain of bereaved families. He made it clear that the hardened criminals as well as their facilitators involved in the killing of innocent people would meet the logical end. He said the nation saluted the great sacrifice of martyred police officials and other persons and added, “We will take revenge of the blood of our brave sons. We will not sit idle, as long as the last terrorist is not eliminated.” He said Lahore explosion was a gruesome conspiracy and every eye was in tears over the loss of precious human lives. The terrorists were cruel enemy of humanity. The whole nation fully shared the grief of heirs of persons losing their lives in this tragic incident.

He was of the view that coward acts of peace scrappers could not weaken the solid commitment and resolve of the nation, concluded the chief minister.