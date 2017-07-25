ISLAMABAD - The sixth population census results, expected to be announced by the end of this month, might also get approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

This population census covered 151 districts of all the four provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA areas.

“The provisional results of the sixth population census are expected to be completed by July 31,” said Asif Bajwa, Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistic (PBS), while talking to The Nation on Monday.

The results of complete population census report will be handed over to the concerned government department for its announcement, he said.

Parliamentary sources said that the provisional results might also be shared with the participants of CCI by the government.

The first phase of the census ended on April 15.

The government has reportedly spent Rs 18.5 billion on the census, of which Rs 6 billion were spent on Army personnel and a similar amount was spent on the PBS staff.

The remaining Rs 6.5 billion were spent on providing transportation.

According to reports, the government conducted its first census in 1951, second in 1961, third in 1972, the fourth census in 1981 and the fifth census was conducted in March 1998. It is mandatory in the country’s Constitution to conduct census after every 10 years.

Prime Minister has also has summoned a meeting of the CCI on July 31st.

