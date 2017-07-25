WASHINGTON - Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US Navy surveillance plane over the East China Sea over the weekend, with one coming within about 300 feet (91 meters) of the American aircraft, two US officials told Reuters on Monday. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said initial reports showed one of the Chinese J-10 aircraft came close to the US EP-3 plane on Sunday, causing the American aircraft to change direction.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Jul-2017 here.
Chinese jets intercept US surveillance plane - US officials
