Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached General Hospital to visit the injured of Lahore blast. CCPO Lahore and temporary Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police are accompanying him.

35 injured of yesterday's blast are under treatment in General Hospital. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the Army Chief will also head a security conference in Lahore today.

As many as 28 people were killed yesterday afternoon when a Taliban suicide bomber exploded his explosives-laden bike near a police party in a bustling area of Lahore.

Nine of those martyred in Kot Lakhpat neighbourhood attack were police officials. And, there were fears the death toll could swell as at least 14 of the 70 wounded were critical.

A state of emergency was declared in public hospitals where many were brought with multiple wounds.

The bombing shattered a period of relative calm in country’s second-largest city, which is called ‘Heart of Pakistan’ owing to its cultural richness and the high spirit of its people.

The bomber targeted policemen who were busy in an anti-encroachment drive in the old vegetable market, located on the backside of the Arfa Kareem Tower – a high-rise dedicated for software technology – on city’s central Ferozpur Road.