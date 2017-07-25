SWAT - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Malakand Division has arrested a key terrorist, Ali Akhtar during a successful raid here Monday.
CTD officials told media persons that the accused Ali Akhtar was apprehended during a successful raid at Kanju Township. According to CTD officials, the accused was involved in attacks on security forces in various areas. He was shifted to unknown location for interrogation.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Jul-2017 here.
APP