Lahore - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday raised concerns over a blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and the US to undermine Pakistan's contributions to the war against terrorism.

The concerns were shared in a meeting with the Commander, Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and United States Forces in Afghanistan, Gen John W Nicholson. "It is not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when a policy review is being undertaken in the US," Gen Bajwa told Gen Nicholson at the GHQ.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said: "Pakistan will continue to act positively despite provocations." The ISPR statement said that Gen Nicholson had appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and expressed his admiration for the resilience of the people of Pakistan.

The two generals also agreed on the need for "continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region," ISPR said. The US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, was also present in the meeting.

Reportedly regional security situation and border management issues were discussed. “Both agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region,” it is sated.

Over the weekend, Pentagon withheld $50 million to be paid under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) to Pakistan.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said at a meeting of the US Congressional defence committee that he was unable to verify Pakistan’s efforts against the Haqqani network.

For a year now, Pakistan and India have been involved in tension. The new phase of tension started after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani in July last.

The Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers died threatened a war. The conviction of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav by a military court added fuel to the fire resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC).

Afghanistan also has been accusing Pakistan of sheltering the militants and doing little to eliminate their hideouts. Pakistan denies the allegation and has been supporting efforts for Afghan peace.

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said Islamabad was engaged in an unprecedented war against terrorism.

About the withholding of funds by the Pentagon, Chaudhry said that the money was not aid but a reimbursement of the expenses incurred by Pakistan against Pakistan and US joint fight against terrorism.

A foreign ministry official said Pakistan had told the US that doubting Pakistan’s role against terror would not be helpful.

“The world knows we have sacrificed a lot in the war on terror. The US also acknowledges it but it is strange they [the US] are toeing the Indian line,” he added. The official said that Pakistan would not give up its right to CSF and would try to convince the US to release the funds as soon as possible.

International relations expert Dr Rashid Ahmed said that the US was supporting India in the region to capture its massive trade market.

“The US gives priority to India in its new policy. Pakistan is behind India and Afghanistan. The US is not even pressing India to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir despite knowing everything,” he said.

Ahmed said that India was also trying to deploy its troops in Afghanistan to join the Nato forces but the main agenda was to destabilise Pakistan.

Defence analyst Lt General Naeem Lodhi (r) said that the US was annoyed with Pakistan due to its strong ties with China.

“They [the US] are trying to put pressure on Pakistan. The US support for [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi is designed to corner Pakistan and then force it to bow to India’s superiority,” he said.

General Lodhi said that the US accepted Kashmir as a disputed territory but was not ready to speak about the Indian forces’ excesses.

“They want to break Pak-China friendship. The US is doing this for India and also for its own interest,” he maintained.

International relations expert Dr Talat Wizarat said that the recent visit of the US senators led by John McCain to Islamabad should to be seen as change in US policy towards Pakistan.

“This was only a routine visit. The US has trade interests in India so they are trying to destabilise the balance of power. They want to put India ahead in the region,” she said.

Dr Wizarat said that the US was mainly supporting India to stop China from becoming an economic power.