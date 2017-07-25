ISLAMABAD - Foreign intern students in the country under the International Association for Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE) programme on Monday visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available for them in the higher education institutions.

As many as 10 foreign students, presently working as interns in Pakistan under International Association for Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE) programme visited the HEC and met Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed

Welcoming foreign students to HEC, the Chairman underlined the significance of student exchange programmes for promotion and internationalisation of higher education.

He said that exchange of students between different countries not only helps students enrich their qualification but also develops cultural harmony.

He wished the students a great learning experience in Pakistan.

“I want you to enjoy and learn a lot being in Pakistan and feel at home”, he added.

The students expressed satisfaction on facilities available to them in Pakistani higher education institutions for their internships. They termed the IAESTE a very important programme which helps beneficiaries learn in dynamic environments and develop their personalities as professionals.

The IAESTE is an international student exchange programme launched in 1948 at Imperial College London with a vision to encourage students from all over the world for their self-development as well as promotion of good relations among different countries.

It provides students with international internships in their relevant fields of study and an opportunity to understand and experience cultures of other countries. Pakistan became a member of IAESTE in 1990.

Each year, IAESTE holds an annual conference, hosted by one of the member countries. It is one of the biggest events of IAESTE where over 250 delegates from across the world participate.

The primary objective of this conference is to exchange internship opportunities among the member countries. This year, IAESTE annual conference was held in Seoul, South Korea.

At the annual conference 2017, IAESTE Pakistan was able to secure 45 exchange opportunities from a number of countries including Austria, Vietnam, Germany, Oman, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey and Korea among others.

So far, 14 Pakistani students have been accepted for internship in countries like Austria, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Ireland, Croatia and Macedonia.

Currently, 10 foreign students are being hosted by Pakistan. These students have been placed at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad mainly, where they are being engaged in internships and trainings.

Furthermore, five students are still anticipating their visas to Pakistan and will hopefully reach Pakistan soon.

These students belong to different countries including Canada, Austria, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Oman, Turkey, Poland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Vietnam and UAE.



OUR STAFF REPORTER