HAFIZABAD-People residing in eastern part of the city have expressed resentment over the failure of the Municipal Authorities to ensure sanitary conditions.

They said that the poor sanitary condition is prevailing in the area due to overflowing of drains and choking of sewerage system. They said that due to lethargic attitude of the civic authorities, most of the streets are submerged with sullage which made their lives miserable. They particularly referred to the streets in Garhi Awan, Sherpura, Sharifpura and Sagar road where sanitary conditions have been deteriorated mainly due to apathetic attitude of the civic authorities and they have to wade through inches of deep dirty water to reach their houses and work places.

Several citizens including Malik Humayun Shahzad, General Secretary Markazi Anjuman Tajran have condemned the Municipal Administration. They said that they have approached and appealed to the Municipal Authorities time and again to ensure sanitary conditions in the localities but they turned a deaf ear to their genuine demand.

They have called upon the local government to relieve them of inhuman surroundings and mental agony due to stink emanating from sewage. They further said that if timely action was not taken to improve sanitary conditions in these localities, there is danger of breakout of epidemics.

TRADER’S KILLING CONDEMNED

Trading community has condemned the brutal death of Imran, a trader of Alipur Chattha, at the hands of police allegedly for refusing bribe.

Sheikh Muhammad Amjad, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran and other office-bearers called on the Punjab Police IG, the Gujranwala RPO and DPO Gujranwala to ensure arrest of policemen who had tortured to death the trader. They also stressed the need for providing protection to the traders.