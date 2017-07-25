Important development has happened in investigation of Lahore Blast as intelligence agencies sent hair and leg of suicide attacker for DNA test, media reported.

The agencies have found that there were two other militants accompanied the attacker.

Those two helped the attacker in reaching at spot and after they fled the scene before blast.

The bomber was aged between 16 to 17 years, agencies believed.

The intelligence officials further stated that attacker came from Gajumatta and Kahna side towards Vegetable Market.

As many as 28 people were killed yesterday afternoon when a Taliban suicide bomber exploded his explosives-laden bike near a police party in a bustling area of Lahore.

Nine of those martyred in Kot Lakhpat neighbourhood attack were police officials. And, there were fears the death toll could swell as at least 14 of the 70 wounded were critical.

A state of emergency was declared in public hospitals where many were brought with multiple wounds.

The bombing shattered a period of relative calm in country’s second-largest city, which is called ‘Heart of Pakistan’ owing to its cultural richness and the high spirit of its people.

The bomber targeted policemen who were busy in an anti-encroachment drive in the old vegetable market, located on the backside of the Arfa Kareem Tower – a high-rise dedicated for software technology – on city’s central Ferozpur Road.

Punjab chief minister’s offices and residence in also located in the same area, and reportedly CM Shehbaz Sharif was holding administrative meetings when the bomber struck in the area.

Several cars and motorcycles caught fire following the blast. Pillars of smoke were visible from a considerable distance as ambulances raced to the scene to help victims. The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windowpanes of several nearby building.