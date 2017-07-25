MULTAN-Veteran politician Javed Hashmi Monday anticipated that politics of Imran Khan has ended and that he sees minus-four and not just one.

Talking to the media, he asserted that the Panama case is fifty-fifty. He argued that 'the material' is always gathered against democratic government whenever it comes to power. "And after 15 days we come to know that roots of the government have been cut off," he maintained.

Hashmi said that Ch Nisar is a sensible politician who would neither create any forward block, nor quit the party. "Ch Nisar wants Nawaz Sharif not to talk of clash among institutions, but I say that the institutions should refrain from doing interference," he noted. He suggested that the Interior Minister should quit his portfolio and not the party. He said that he had resigned from the parliament first and later on quit the party. "Ch Nisar too should quit his ministry and not the party," he emphasised.

Hashmi said that he always advised Mian Nawaz Sharif not to take money abroad besides asking Imran Khan to refrain from staging sit-in and launching movements on others' instigation. He claimed that the way he did politics is a little tough. "I am always asked not to express my difference of opinion in the public. I've never been a member of kitchen cabinet in any party and nobody liked me," he said.

HAJ FLIGHT OPERATION

The Haj operation from Multan begun on Monday as first Haj flight, carrying 180 pilgrims took off from Multan International Airport. The pilgrims were seen off by Director Haj Malik Rehan Abbas Khokhar, MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and other dignitaries. Haj Directorate sources said that a total 10452 pilgrims from entire South Punjab region will be shipped to Saudia Arabia through 41 Haj flights from Multan International Airport.

Gilani urges Parliament to act lest more Panama episodes should follow

MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Monday urged the Parliament to make effective anti-corruption legislation otherwise many more Panama episodes will follow the current one.

"Will they make JIT every time a new case surfaces?" he posed a question while talking to the media. Gilani warned that if the parliament does not introduce electoral reforms, the future elections would also be rigged, leading to chaos.

He said that the earlier the decision on Panama Case would come the better it would be for the country. "However, I don't see any clash among institutions," he added. He was of the opinion that the incumbent government should complete its term and the election should be held in 2018.

Recalling the services of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for the country and nation, he said that Bhutto gave the nation constitution and nuclear programme. "That's why he'll remain alive in people's hearts and minds forever

He said that Raymond Davis was not a trustworthy person and therefore giving importance to his claims was tantamount to spoiling time. He added that the Kulbushan Jadhav issue should be dealt with according to the law. He claimed that he was the first person to raise the issue of Indian intervention in Balochistan, adding that Pakistan was in strong hands.

Referring to the development of South Punjab region, he said that the Multan big city announcement should be implemented and all incomplete projects be accomplished forthwith. He said that Saraiki region was a backward part of the country and PPPP government announced NFC award to grant funds to all parts of the country for the development of undeveloped areas. "Provinces and districts should be given funds under NFC award," he demanded.