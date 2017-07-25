LAHORE - As many as 28 people were killed Monday afternoon when a Taliban suicide bomber exploded his explosives-laden bike near a police party in a bustling area of Lahore.

Nine of those martyred in Kot Lakhpat neighbourhood attack were police officials. And, there were fears the death toll could swell as at least 14 of the 70 wounded were critical.

A state of emergency was declared in public hospitals where many were brought with multiple wounds.

The bombing shattered a period of relative calm in country’s second-largest city, which is called ‘Heart of Pakistan’ owing to its cultural richness and the high spirit of its people.

The bomber targeted policemen who were busy in an anti-encroachment drive in the old vegetable market, located on the backside of the Arfa Kareem Tower – a high-rise dedicated for software technology – on city’s central Ferozpur Road.

Punjab chief minister’s offices and residence in also located in the same area, and reportedly CM Shehbaz Sharif was holding administrative meetings when the bomber struck in the area.

Several cars and motorcycles caught fire following the blast. Pillars of smoke were visible from a considerable distance as ambulances raced to the scene to help victims. The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windowpanes of several nearby building.

The attack in Lahore occurred just hours after a suicide car explosion killed more than 30 people in Kabul, Afghanistan. Two different versions of Taliban claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks in both the countries – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Lahore and Afghan Taliban in Kabul.

A senior official told The Nation that the police were targeted in Lahore blast. A teenage bomber riding a motorcycle hit a group of policemen close to a checkpoint.

“Many police were engaged in the anti-encroachment operation launched in the vegetable market a few days ago to demolish illegal structures with help of cranes. The cops were assisting the local administration by setting up a temporary checkpoint,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation said that at least 26 bodies were shifted to hospitals – 13 to the Jinnah hospital, 10 to the Lahore General Hospital, two to Services Hospital, and one to Ittefaq Hospital. Later reports said two more people had died in the explosion.

Bomb Disposal Squad official said some 10 to 12-kg explosive material was used in the bomb. Forensic experts and counter terror operatives were seen collecting evidences from the scene after the attack.

Horrific scenes

“Some policemen and civilians were standing near the camp where the blast took place,” said 25-year-old Mustafa, who was in the area at the time of the blast.

Muhammad Aslam, a 20-year-old vendor said there were many dead bodies lying in pools of blood as he reached close to the site.

“There were bodies and pieces of flesh all around. We were horrified and turned away immediately after witnessing the gory scenes. Minutes later, police vehicles started arriving there.”

Several injured were shifted to hospitals on private cars and even motorcycles, he said.

Abdul Razzaq said he reached the spot just three minutes after the blast. “I saw a vehicle on fire. A rickshaw driver was lying dead nearby. A broken limb of a victim lay next to a burning motorcycle,” he said.

A video footage showed several people lying dead on the road littered with glasses next to each other.

Paramilitary troops, police and counter terrorism operatives reached the spot soon after the incident. They cordoned off the entire area to ensure smooth rescue operation.

Police also blocked one side of the main Ferozpur road to provide safe passage to the ambulances. The locality witnessed worst traffic mess after the blast which took place on a busy road during rush hours.

Police ‘targeted’

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Aim Wains told reporters that the police were targeted for the second time in Lahore in few months.

Fifteen people including senior police officers were killed and 90 others injured when a suicide bomber struck a group of policemen on the Mall (road) in February.

Lahore operations police chief, DIG Haider Ashraf said that at least nine police, including two brothers, were martyred in Monday’s blast.

The officer said that the policemen were on duty when they were hit by the terrorist. He said the terrorists were targeting police because policemen are fighting them bravely.

“We raid and arrest the terrorists. We arrest their facilitators and we also participate in security operations to help our security forces,” the officer said.

Security alert beaten

The blast took place amid high-alert in Lahore. Last week, the police were directed to step up security after intelligence inputs suggested that the terrorists were planning attacks on police in the Punjab province.

Reports said terrorists belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan riding motorcycles could hit the vehicles or convoy of top police officers in the big cities.

The police department in the light of these reports issued a circular to the regional, district and city police officers and directed them to ensure foolproof security arrangements for police officers, offices, and the headquarters.

RAW’s involvement suspected

Some politicians in their reaction to the attack said they believed that Indian intelligence agency, RAW, was behind the attacks in the country. They said the TTP, whose back has been broken by Pakistan security forces, was not capable of attacking so deep inside the country without external help.

Many of the politicians have also long been on the hit list of TTP and other terror outfits. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who’s also a high-priority target, chaired a meeting on preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on Monday morning. The attack came hours after he ordered the law enforcement agencies to beef up security in view of the August 14 celebrations.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the attack and expressed their resolve to eliminate terrorism from the motherland.

Several top politicians including former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab’s Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Ealhi also condemned the brutal attack in strong words.