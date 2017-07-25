Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Deputy Secretary General Usman dar said that Khawaja Asif has been caught submitting fake papers and changing documents. He had not declared his assets in the wealth statement in 2013 that was to be attached with the documents.

While talking a news channel he said that “Khawaja Asif cares only for himself, yesterday; he was criticizing Shaukat Khanum hospital, that institute which is being funded by the Pakistan’s nation for serving poor in Pakistan”. He added that “his own relatives probably his son in law has been gone to America for treatment of cancer with the money of corruption and if Shaukat Khanum hospital is serving the poor nation, then he criticized this institute”.

I want to tell Pakistan’s nation that he was a bank manager in UBL and how he became a billionaire. It’s the point that he is accountable to the court and nation and that’s why he is criticizing Shaukat Khanum Hospital.