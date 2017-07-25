Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has tweeted that he is thankful to the Sharif family and their lackeys for false accusation against him through which he dig out his 40-yr financial records.

I want to thank Sharifs & their lackeys for their false accusations ag me which allowed me to dig out my 40-yr financial records — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017





He tweeted that I presented myself before the court and the nation accountability while the crimes of Sharif’s family has been exposed by the same process.

And thereby present myself for accountability before the nation. The same accountability process has exposed Sharif clan's financial crimes https://t.co/XtvyxHqIJo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017





He said that Sharif family’s crimes i.e. money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealing and crimes of perjury and forgery, all have been totally exposed before nation today.

Of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus crimes of forgery and perjury. Sharifs stand totally exposed before nation today https://t.co/VIK20feq7S — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2017





PTI chairman has presented his documentary evidence in “piecemeal” for establishing the money trail of his London flat and Bani Gala land.