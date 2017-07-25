Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has tweeted that he is thankful to the Sharif family and their lackeys for false accusation against him through which he dig out his 40-yr financial records.


He tweeted that I presented myself before the court and the nation accountability while the crimes of Sharif’s family has been exposed by the same process.


He said that Sharif family’s crimes i.e. money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealing and crimes of perjury and forgery, all have been totally exposed before nation today.


PTI chairman has presented his documentary evidence in “piecemeal” for establishing the money trail of his London flat and Bani Gala land.