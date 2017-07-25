The provincial government has decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the tragic suicide attack near Lahore’s Arfa Karim Software Park at Ferozepur Road, which killed at least 26 people.

According to sources, it has not yet been confirmed how the suicide bomber entered in the vicinity of Arfa IT tower. The 22-hour video footage has been of least help as the cameras installed for Safe City Project failed to facilitate.

The officials have claimed that the attacker came from nearby areas of the Old Sabzi Mandi. However, several questions need to be answered like from where the suicide bomber came? How did he reach Arfa Karim Software Park? Who is responsible for the security lapse?

It is quite possible that the terrorist came from a few kilo meters away from attack location, which means that he was residing within the area.

JIT will include additional home secretary, top-tier officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police.

Sources revealed that the Lahore blast is closely related with the terrorist attack at Bedian Road. Both the attackers appear identical and clothed in resembling outfits. Dressed in white shalwar kamez, they had a shoe size of 8.