MIRPUR (AJK)-Jammu & Kashmir Nation Front (JKNF) Central Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the illegal detention of JKNF Chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other leaders by the Indian forces in Srinagar on Monday.

Talking to this correspondent, Wani said that Indian authorities since long had been using arbitrary arrests, house detentions as weapons of war to suppress the pro-freedom leaders and the voice of dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Veteran Kashmiri leader and chairman of National Front Naeem Ahmed Khan was arrested when notorious Indian investigation agency (NIA) raided his house in Srinagar on Monday. Khan was later shifted to New Delhi. He said, "The so called NIA that is entirely working on whims and fancies of New Delhi has been tasked with maligning Kashmiri leaders just to sow the seeds of discord among the masses in Kashmir."

He said that since Indian occupation authorities have miserably failed to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle, Indian secret agencies have orchestrated a new plot whereby a state-sponsored vilification campaign against pro-freedom leaders was going on just to demean and debase the movement leadership.

He however stated that such mean and brutal measures could not deter the Kashmiri leaders from continuing their just struggle for their right to self-determination. Terming Indian authorities' actions flagrant violation of basic human rights, Wani said that India which keeps harping on high values of democracy must realise the fact that choking space for political dissent and depriving people of their fundamental human rights was against the true spirit of democracy and contravention of international law.