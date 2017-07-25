LAHORE - JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haiderin yesterday visited head offices of Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaatud Dawa and held meetings with senior leaders of both parties to discuss revival of MMA and forming alliance of religious parties.

In JI head office Mansoora, Haidri who is also the deputy chairman of Senate held meeting with Liaquat Balcoh, the JI’s secretary general. JI deputy chiefs Mian Aslam, Asadullah Bhutto, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, besides JI chief for Khyber PK Mushtaq Ahmed, were also present. Maulana Amjad Khan accompanied Maulana Haideri.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Haideri said that the JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, at the JUI-F’s international congregation, had expressed his desire for unity of the religious forces in the country. He said that need for an effective platform of the religious parties to meet the challenges faced by the country and the nation was being felt badly. Haideri said that the JUI-F had formed a committee headed by him to contact other religious parties which took part in the elections and desired a change in the country through electoral process. He further said that persistent efforts were being made to wipe out the ideological identity of Pakistan and to promote western culture and values and added that in such a situation, the religious forces of the country could not remain a silent spectator. However, he said, that in spite of being part of the government and holding ministries, there was no spot of corruption on the religious parties. He said that the JUI-F believed in public service and it wanted to bring forth a leadership that honestly strive for achieving the objectives of creation of Pakistan.

Liaqat Baloch said that leadership of the two parties had discussed the need for safeguarding the country’s geographical and ideological borders, besides regional and national issues. He said the religious parties were a strong entity that could not be denied. He said the religious parties also wanted to protect the democratic and parliamentary system. They also desired change of leadership through elections. Haideri visited JuD headquarters Markaz Al-Qadsia along with a delegation and had a meeting with JUD head of political affairs Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki and other leaders. In joint press conference, leaders of both parties announced to initiate a nationwide struggle to express their strong emotions of solidarity with the Kashmiris and to erect blocks against the efforts to secularize Pakistan. They said: "Conspiracy hatched to dent ideology of Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed at any cost. Unity and discipline among the religious factions of the country is indispensible at this juncture.”

Makki said that unity of religious organisations for protection of Pakistan’s ideology, restoration of Islamic status and to highlight Kashmir was need of the hour.