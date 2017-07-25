MULTAN - The office-bearers and members of High Court Bar Association’s Multan chapter on Monday uprooted the nameplate of a senior judge and crushed it under their feet following an exchange of harsh words between the bar president and the judge.

The honourable judge left his court after the unpleasant incident while the lawyers gathered outside the courtroom and staged a demonstration while the bar announced strike and boycott of court proceedings for Tuesday (today).

The incident took place during the hearing of a case of demolition of a mosque on Vehari Chowk in connection with Metro Bus Project. A big crowd of people gathered inside the courtroom upon which the honourable judge asked the irrelevant persons to leave the place. Bar President Sher Zaman Qureshi got offended on honourable judge's direction and exchange hot words with him.

The lawyers demanded transfer of the judge and warned otherwise they would boycott the courts for indefinite period.