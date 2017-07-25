LAHORE - The funeral prayer of the nine policemen, martyred in the Old Subzi Mandi Kot Lakhpat, Ferozepur Road suicide attack, was offered at the Qila Gujjar Singh police lines on Monday night.

The funeral prayer of martyrs was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Corps Commander Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Chief Secretary Capt (R) Zahid Saeed, Acting IGP Usman Khattak, CCPO Lahore Amin Vains, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf and large number of policemen and officers.

The bodies of the martyred policemen were transported to their ancestral homes for burial.

All terror groups actually same: Sana

Denouncing suicide attack near Arifa Karim IT Tower, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday terrorists were carrying out evil acts changing names and TTP and other terrorist groups were actually the same.

Talking to mediamen here, Sana termed the rivals political terrorists. “They are enemies of state and out to create chaos and anarchy in the country. We will not let the political enemies succeed,” he added.

The law minister indicated that revival of Article 58-2(b) of the Constitution which was likely to be used in the name of Articles 62, 63, would not be acceptable to them.

On the suicide blast, the law minister claimed that security situation in Punjab had improved much in recent days thanks to efficiency and performance of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies. He said foreign rival elements were involved in perpetration of terror acts in the country.