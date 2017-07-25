Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday came down hard on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, saying that he was issuing order for bloodshed while sitting in London.

Talking to media after a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner, Kamal alleged that instructions to kill PSP workers were issued from London.

He pledged that they would not allow Altaf Hussain to go scot free for the killings.

The former Karachi mayor said that blood of oppressed was being shed even today on special instruction from London. He also criticised MQM-Pakistan, terming it as a political wing of MQM-London.

The PSP chief said that Altaf was running a militant wing in the name of MQM-London. Kamal said that he would not let the blood of his innocent workers go wasted.

He informed that they had filed a complaint at British Consulate in Karachi against Altaf Hussain.