The strike by All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) entered second day on Tuesday, triggering fuel shortage in Karachi and other cities.

According to details, almost all filling stations have been closed since Monday and only a few are open with very short supply of petrol or diesel.

The indefinite strike has suspended supply of petroleum products from Karachi to the whole country, as the movement of nearly 23,000 oil tankers in the country has been halted.

The strike is being observed by the oil tankers’ owner in protest over a number of issues pertaining to issuance of traffic fines by the motorway police, strict regulations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) relating to the fitness of vehicles and differences over transportation fare with the oil marketing companies.

The situation may further aggravate the fuel shortage across the country if the situation continued for another day or two.

The regulations were issued by OGRA in the wake of the Ahmedpur Sharqia incident, which led to the death of 218 people in Punjab last month.