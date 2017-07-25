QUETTA - Over 30 students of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBK) were admitted in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) due to apparent food poisoning.

The students were staying in SBK hostel.

“So far 32 students of SBK Women’s varsity have been brought to Bolan Medical Complex during last three days due to worsening health,” Lebna Khaleel, the Deputy Medical Superintendent of Bolan Medical Complex stated.

The Deputy MS said that seven students were taken to hospital two days ago while remaining 24 students were brought on Sunday night and one student was brought on Monday for treatment.

The female students health condition compelled Balochistan government to establish a four-member high-level Fact-Finding Committee to look into the matter.

Balochistan govt has formed four-member fact finding committee headed by Additional Secretary Health Hafiz Muhammad Tahir to investigate the matter of SBK students worsening health because of food poisoning, said a notification of the provincial government.

The Committee will submit its report within 15 days to the government.

The Deputy MS Bolan Medical Complex feared contaminated water might have triggered worsening health of students.

The Deputy MS BMC said that all of the students were discharged while one student was still admitted in hospital.