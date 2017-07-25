SIALKOT-The overloading of the public transport vehicles is underway on almost all the main roads in Sialkot district resulting in road accidents which have claimed dozens of precious lives.

The dangerous roads include Sialkot-Daska Road, main Sialkot-Pasrur-Shakargarh Road, Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road, Sialkot-Head Marala Road, Sialkot-Chaprar Road and Sialkot-Kingra-Zafarwal Road.

The traffic police officials claimed that there was shortage of the public transport vehicles plying on the routes. The officials added that the transport vehicles of the local factories in Sialkot are overloaded with workers while picking and dropping them. People have expressed grave concern over this nasty practice. They urged the government to look into the matter.