SIALKOT: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start Haj flights from Sialkot International Airport tomorrow. The PIA will transport 3,794 would-be pilgrims through its 12 direct flights from Sialkot airport to Jeddah. PIA's first Haj flight will take off from Sialkot Airport early in the morning of July 26 during a special ceremony scheduled to be held jointly by PIA and SIAL.