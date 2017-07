Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif leaves for Maldives today on a three-day visit at the invitation of President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, reported Radio Pakistan.

He will be chief guest at the celebrations of 52nd Independence Day of Maldives being celebrated on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also hold official talks with Maldivian President.

A number of MoUs and agreements will be signed during the visit for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.