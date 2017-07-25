SADIQABAD-A PML-N leader said that all the conspiracies being hatched against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be foiled.

Talking to The Nation, MPA Sardar Raees Mehboob Ahmed said that Pakistan is flourishing under the leadership of PM Nawaz. He said those demanding PM's resignation do not want see Pakistan as a developed and stable country. He claimed that loadshedding, unemployment, terrorism and inflation have significantly been decreased during four years of the incumbent government. "Those demanding resignation from Premier Nawaz Sharif have been rejected in the court of public," he claimed. He said that the PM laid foundation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which will bring unprecedented investment and prosperity in Pakistan. He also claimed that the government will complete its tenure.