BAHAWALNAGAR-The implementation of the National Action Plan and biometric identification of the citizens are effectively being carried out, DPO Liaquat Ali Malik.

He was exchanging his views with a delegation of Bahawalnagar Press Club office-bearers at his office. The DPO said search operations were being conducted on a regular basis, every suspicious activity was being checked and the suspects were being arrested.

He said that the National Action Plan was successfully being implemented. Nowadays biometric verification of the citizens was being carried out at circle level and it would be completed soon, he said. He also acknowledged the journalists' role for extending their fair cooperation for the purpose.