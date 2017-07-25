SIALKOT-The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has launched a project here for increasing the women's voting turnout from 20 percent as experienced in 2013 general elections to almost 40 percent in 2018 general elections.

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Punjab Chairperson Ms Fauzia Viqar launched the project during a special ceremony. The project would be implemented in Sialkot district in active collaboration with an NGO for increasing female voters' maximum turnout in 2018 general elections.

Addressing the participants, Fauzia Viqar stressed a need for proper use of right to vote by the people in the elections to get the true and strengthened democracy in the country, besides, asking the government to make efforts to ensure the maximum participation of the women in the electoral process. She said that the increase in turnout of the female voters was also the need of the day.

She revealed that the proper use of right to vote in the elections could help to elect the capable leadership by the masses. She said that election had ever been democratic process which provides strong democratic basis in a political system.

She said that it was the basic right of everyone in Pakistan to cast the vote being the part of the democratic system. She added that everyone should cast their vote in the elections for promoting true democracy and values in the society.

She urged the masses to must know about the power of their vote as every vote matters for forming a competent government.

About some salient features of the project, an expert said that according to the statistics provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the turnout of the female voters in Sialkot district was 20 percent in 2013 general elections, which would now double in coming general elections. The ECP results revealed that only 20 percent of the total female voters cast their votes in 2013 general elections.

He added that the capacity building of women would be ensured. It would focus on organisational management, women's political empowerment and awareness raising, social mobilization and campaigning in Sialkot district ahead of the 2018 general elections, he said.

He said that National Endowment for Democracy (NED) would also ensure the women voters' training on fair functioning of electoral process in a democratic set-up, importance of right to vote and the rationale basis for doing that, disadvantages of taking irrational decisions and importance of women voters' increased turnover.

Mobilisation of the communities would also be conducted for registration of those women voters who may have been missed previously or may be new eligible ones, he said.

Arshad Mehmood revealed that the Data Collection, Issuance of CNICs to at least 90 percent of women living in the selected communities and their registration as voters would also be conducted in Sialkot district. He added that maximum motivation would be given for increased turnover of women voters in the general elections 2018 in Sialkot district under this project.

He said that National Endowment for Democracy (NED) would also ensure the women voters' training on fair functioning of electoral process in a democratic set up, importance of exercising right to vote and the rationale basis for doing that, disadvantages of taking irrational decisions, importance of women voters' increased turnout, and the measures required to make it happen.