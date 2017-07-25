TOBA TEK SINGH/SHEIKHUPURA-Five persons including a woman were killed in separate incident of violence and road accidents occurred in different areas on Monday.

In Toba Tek Singh, a man killed his sister-in-law (brother's wife) and injured his aunt over a property dispute in Chak 289/GB on Monday.

Police said that Zahid fired gunshots 30-year-old Aqsa, the wife of his brother and his aunt Shamim, killing the former on the spot while the latter suffered wounds.

The police said that there was a property dispute going on in the family, which might be the motive behind the incident.

Injured Shamim Bibi has been admitted to DHQ Hospital. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

In another incident, a villager died in a road accident in Gojra area on Monday. The Gojra Saddr Police said that deceased Asif Ali, resident of Chak 93/JB was going on foot on Dawakhri-Pacca Anna link Road. Meanwhile, a speeding vehicle hit him as a result he died instantly.

In Sheikhupura, two minor girls suffocated to death in village Gagomal near Bhiki here on Monday. The rescue sources informed that three-year-old Mehal and Misbah, 4, while playing in their house entered a flour drum which accidentally got locked. The minors could not come out and died due to suffocation. The Bhiki Police have started investigation.

In another incident, a 15-year-old youth Yousaf drowned in BRB Canal near Narang Mandi on Monday. The youth jumped into the canal to take bath but drowned in deep water. On information Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and laucnehd search for the dead body, which continued till filing of this news.