SADIQABAD-Farmers staged a protest in front of Sadiqabad Press Club against a baildar at Bhong sub division of Punjab Irrigation Department for allegedly conniving with influential landlords in water pilferage from miners.

Farmers belonging to Tail area, including Dilshad, Zia, Abdur Rauf, Ehsan, Salman Ahmed and Noor Elahi told The Nation that Mewah Kosh is baildar in Bhong sub division of the irrigation department but he is allegedly working in collusion with influential persons of the area. They alleged that the baildar allegedly receive bribe from influential landlords of the area and let them steal water from Kandeer, Noor, Kismani and Dinu miners. The protesting farmers regretted that they are deprived requisite water for crops and even cattle due to the water pilferage by landlords. They said that they complained the irrigation officials about water theft from the miners but they did not bother to take action against the accused.

They demanded the RY Khan deputy commissioner sacking of Baildar Mewah Kosh and inquiry against him. They also demanded the irrigation secretary to stop landlords from stealing water, warning that they will be forced to take to streets otherwise.