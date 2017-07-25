BAHAWALNAGAR-Quackery by the unqualified dentists continues unabated thereby spreading serious diseases among the citizens, while the quarters concerned have turned a blind eye to the menace.

A number of unqualified dentists are making money with both hands. They use unsterilised equipment for treatment of the patients. However, the authorities concerned are apparently indifferent to the alarming situation, local people said. The people are contracting hepatitis and other disease, they said. They demanded stern action against the quacks.