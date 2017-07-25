MULTAN -A lady MPA of ruling party from Vehari was brought to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit after she reportedly attempted suicide on Monday, hospital sources said.

Sources added that the MPA Farrukh Manzoor was still in critical condition. The lady MPA reportedly took poisonous pills and attempted to kill herself. However, the family of the MPA claimed that she took tea on empty stomach which caused high blood pressure due to which she fell unconscious. Hospital source said that the lady MPA was being given treatment but her condition did not improve so far.