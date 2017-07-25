ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ch Nisar Monday again left the political observers guessing his future political course of action as he postponed his much-hyped press conference after a blast hit Lahore, the capital city of Punjab.

Political and journalistic circles were expecting that the powerful cabinet member of PM Nawaz Sharif would clear the dust about his relations with senior leadership. However, Nisar again added more confusion to the political atmosphere by saying that it would be hard for him to talk on political matters after the Lahore blast.

“I am not cancelling my press conference on the issue that I had to address but only postponing it for some other day as we can talk on political matters later,” said the minister in one of the shortest pressers of his political career.

He left the dais without taking any questions from the reporters. As he was leaving, he avoided answering a journalist’s question regarding whether or not he would resign.

The press conference was being accorded great importance amid some unconfirmed reports and rumours of Nisar’s resignation from the cabinet over the Panama Papers case handling.

“I have passed through serious distress for the past few days and this agony is not regarding my bad health conditions but was about other issues and problems that are not secret to you anymore,” the minister said.

He said that he was not even feeling well due to back pain but came here to get others and himself out of this distress.

“But after the Lahore blast, I don’t want to talk about political matters and you will agree with me,” Nisar told reporters at the jam-packed room of the Punjab House.

“It is a matter of human lives and it would not be possible for me to talk on politics under such circumstances,” he said.

Ch Nisar has postponed the presser for the second time in less than a week.

Some government officials believe that the PML-N leadership has convinced Chaudhry Nisar not to talk about internal matters of the party openly at this critical juncture and has given him some assurances to address his concerns.

Yet many political analysts view that he has kept his cards close to his chest and is monitoring the country’s future political landscape while waiting for the decision of the apex court on the Panama Papers case.

The interior minister before leaving the venue also asked the media to refrain from speculating about his decision to cancel the presser, and his future political course of action.

“I have seen a lot on TV channels but I will request [you] to avoid speculating on the matter as I know well what I will say and what not,” he said, adding things would become clear when he would speak.

Earlier, about the Lahore blast, the minister said that the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained whether it was a terrorist attack or an explosion.

He said that the blast occurred during an anti-encroachment drive and he was in touch with the Punjab government.

About the incident of thrashing of journalists including a female reporter by the FIA officials at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the minister said that a high-powered committee would report within 24 hours.

The stance of media would be heard in this case, he said.

Interestingly, a back cushion was especially placed on the chair at the main hall of the Punjab House to be used by the minister for his presser.

But as soon as the minister reached the venue; he got it replaced with a dais remarking that he used to come into trouble, while sitting on a chair due to serious back problems and the trouble worsens when he stands up from the chair.

“I have been bed-ridden for the last two days,” he said. Earlier, the minister had postponed his Sunday’s press conference citing back pain and had also left his work for at least two days due to the same problem.