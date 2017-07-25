KASUR-Butchers are selling unhygienic meat across district without let or hindrance amidst negligence of the Livestock Department and District Food Authority.

People have reportedly been falling victim to gastrointestinal diseases and digestive disorders due to consumption of unhealthy meat.

During a survey conducted by The Nation, people belonging to different localities said that butchers keep meat of the slaughtered cattle in water. "The meat consequently gets weight by absorbing water and then it is sold at exorbitant prices in the market," they said. They regretted that butchers neglect public health in their craze for making big money. They said that the practice is being carried out in Basti Qadirabad, Khara Road, Rukanpura, Shafiwala Chowk, Naya Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Shehbaz Khan Road, Kot Usman Khan, Kot Haleem Khan, National Bank Chowk and Bassarpura. They regretted that they submitted numerous complaints to the authorities concerned but no action could be taken so far against the accused. "It seems that the officials have given free hand to the butchers to play havoc with public health and spread diseases among people," they said.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to look into the grave situation and order the officials concerned to launch a ruthless crackdown on such butchers. They also demanded stern action against the negligent officials.