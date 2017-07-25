ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday stayed the implementation of death sentence given to an accused by a military court.

The accused, Mohammad Akbar, was convicted of murdering two soldiers in 2009. After dismissal of his appeal by the Peshawar High Court, he had moved the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, after staying the convict's execution, issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the petitioner's counsel.

According to prosecution, five kilograms of explosives were also found from Akbar at the time of his arrest.

Akbar's counsel argued before the court that his client was awarded capital punishment without taking legal provisions into consideration and he was not given an opportunity to defend himself in the trial of the case.

The Supreme Court subsequently stayed the implementation of the death sentence execution order and adjourned hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

