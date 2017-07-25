ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties have tabled a resolution in the Senate for the removal of State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa from his post amid doubts in autonomy of the central bank owing to appointment of a retired civil servant as its head.

“This house recommends immediate removal of the State Bank of Pakistan governor from his office as Section 10 of the State Bank Act, 1956, dealing with qualification of its governor has been violated,” stated a resolution signed by 40 senators from the opposition parties.

This was the second resolution filed by the opposition parties in the Senate against heads of the government departments in less than one week. The opposition parties last week submitted a resolution against Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan chairman Zafar Hijazi who is under the custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a record tampering case.

The government appointed Tariq Bajwa as the SBP governor on July 7 for three years. He retired from the post of federal finance secretary on June 18. The government appointed him as the new SBP governor a day after dollar’s value sharply increased by Rs 3.12 in a single day. The federal government had held Acting Governor Riaz Riazuddin responsible for the sudden spike in the dollar value. The post of the SBP governor fell vacant on April 28 after former central bank chief Ashraf Wathra’s tenure ended. The government had given acting charge to Riaz Riazuddin.

The opposition parties had expressed concerns over the appointment of Bajwa as head of the central bank. “SBP is now a part of the Ministry of Finance and has no autonomy left to be independent. Regulatory institutions should not be made a part of the ministries,” said PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who is chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

“The autonomous functioning of SBP is currently threatened, which can prove to be dangerous for the economy. The federal government should have appointed a qualified person with relevant banking and regulatory experience as the State Bank of Pakistan governor,” Mandviwalla said.

Another senator, wishing not to be named, said Bajwa did not qualify for the post of the SBP governor. The government appointed him within days of his retirement as the finance secretary on June 18, 2017, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance defended the appointment of Bajwa as the SBP governor. “With reference to the resolution reportedly tabled today in the Senate of Pakistan regarding the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as the State Bank of Pakistan governor, it is clarified that his appointment is in no way in violation of the SBP Act, 1956.

Bajwa reached his superannuation and retired from civil service on June 18, 2017. He was appointed as the SBP governor by the President of Pakistan and he took charge of his office on July 7, 2017,” stated an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

It would be pertinent to mention here that in addition to economists, bankers, chartered accountants etc, several civil servants after retirement from service have also been appointed as the SBP governor in the past.