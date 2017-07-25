ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will undertake a three-day official visit to the Republic of Maldives today (Tuesday), the foreign ministry said.

The prime minister will be in Maldives from July 25 to July 27th on the invitation of President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom to be the chief guest at the celebrations of the 52nd independence day of Maldives on July 26th, the foreign ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold official talks with the Maldivian president.

A number of memorandums of understating and agreements for cooperation in various fields would also be signed after the talks, said the statement.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives, which are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests. Diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on 26th July, 1966, have grown from strength to strength. Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance,” it said.

Pakistan–Maldives relationship is marked by close and warm sentiments between the people of the two countries, the ministry said.

“The visit of the prime minister will provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people-to-people contacts. The visit is in line with our pro-active policy of engagement with the countries of our region,” the statement added.