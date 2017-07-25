The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday adopted a private member’s resolution demanding the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif.

The deputy speaker presided over the entire sitting as the Speaker was not present.

Moved by a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker, the House passed a resolution urging the government to computerise the record in police stations and introduce e-complaint system in the province.

The House took up a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker’s resolution demanding resignation of the prime minister, which was left unaddressed while another resolution of PPP lawmaker on this subject was adopted.