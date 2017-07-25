Karachi - Rejecting two dissenting notes from Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar, the Assembly on Monday passed National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill 2017 and Sindh New Captive Power Plants Subsidy Bill 2017.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani put forward the governor’s message that was rejected by a majority vote from the Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers amid the opposition made fiery speeches.

On July 02, the provincial assembly passed a bill to end the National Accountability Bureau domain from the province, repealing the NAB Ordinance 1999 and terming it a black law promulgated by former president Pervez Musharaf.

The governor raised the legal points that the provincial bill violates article 142 (b), article 143 as both of them deals with the divisions of powers between the federation and the province to legislate on the issues. He further cited the decision of the Peshawar High Court over hearing on KP Ehtesab Act 2014 for not giving assent to the bill.

Later, a confusion erupted among the government ranks as to whether the bill be reconsidered or rejecting the governor’s message be enough to sent it back for assent to the governor. However, after consultation among them and protest from opposition parties to allow to speak again on the bill, the bill was tabled for open debate.

After debate from top parliamentary leaders of the opposition and treasury benches the bill was passed clause by clause from the house with a majority vote.

Speaking on the bill, Opposition Leader Khwaja Izharul Hassan said that they were not supporting NAB through rejecting this government bill instead they had more frustration on the institution than anyone else as it did not perform its duties well enough to curb corruption from the country especially Sindh province.

He said there are certain jurisdictions of the federal government which should not be challenged from the province. The NAB repeal bill was also in violation of Islamic laws of the constitution, he said.

He said the real reason for bringing this bill had emerged from the advocate general Sindh’s speech in which he said that corruption is not a crime and in fact two big parties of the country are saying that corruption is not a crime.

“It means that when government does not consider corruption a crime then even the provincial accountability law is not more than a joke for them,” he said.

He pointed out that on one hand the accountability of the federal rulers is going on and on the other hand the provincial government is trying to hide all its corruption through expelling NAB out of the province.

Looking to PTI MPA Khuram Sher Zaman, he said the credit of starting accountability of the prime minister goes to Imran Khan and assured the PTI of all-out support for the cause.

Responding to his criticism, the CM said that NAB ordinance was unlawfully.

He said NAB had done injustice to the province and in a recent case it recovered Rs100 million from a opposition party political member of a former government over his wrongdoings of Rs100 million but kept Rs25 million and only gave Rs75 million back to the province.

“They raided our offices and took away all files and later did not return them causing problems for us to run the official affairs of the province,” he said.

He said that if NAB is efficient in curbing corruption then why opposition is making hue and cry over corruption in the province. “Their only aim is to victimise the political opponents and on the other hand our accountability bill do not aim at carrying out any political victimisation,” he said.

Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar highlighted legal aspect of the bill. “All objections from governor are in general without any specific objection in any clause of the bill,” he said adding that their opinion is that it is the case of corruption not criminal acts under penal laws.

He said they had not done anything new as PTI had also brought the Ehtesab bill in the KP.

“We had also fulfilled our promise to bring new accountability bill and even tabled it in the house today,” he said.

The governor also cited the violation of article 157 (2) in the Sindh New Captive Power Plants Subsidy Bill 2017, saying that such acts of giving subsidy on tariff do not come under domain of the provincial government. However, his objections were rejected with majority vote and later the bill was passed clause by clause from the house.

Moreover, the assembly unanimously passed a bill to repeal Sindh Removal from Services (Special Powers) Ordinance 2000 as it violates the fundamental rights. However, the bill said that ongoing cases under this law would continue to proceed and later the Civil Servants Act 1973 and the Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1973 be applicable on the employees.

Two more bills were introduced in the provincial assembly.

The Sindh Forensic Science Agency bill 2017 was sent to the standing committee for three days consideration and the Sindh Accountability Bill 2017 was sent for two days considerations.

Earlier, the winning PPP candidate from the PS-114 constituency in Karachi Saeed Ghani took oath and was welcomed by the treasury and opposition benches. The House was later adjourned for Tuesday morning.