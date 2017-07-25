A high-level meeting chaired by Director General (DG) Rangers Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed reviewed the security situation in the aftermath of recent targeted attacks on police personnel in Karachi.

The meeting devised a strategy for combined operations and to improve communication between law enforcement agencies.

The Rangers chief also decided that anyone providing authentic information regarding attacks on police or the identity of the attackers will be awarded Rs10 million. Secrecy regarding the name of the informant will be maintained, a press release said.