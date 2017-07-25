LAHORE - The provincial metropolis Monday witnessed a traffic jam for hours following bomb blast near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur Road.

Since Ferozpur Road is the busiest traffic artery of the city, the blockage caused several major roads clogged up to several kilometres for many hours when security personnel cordoned off the blast site after 4pm.

A rush of vehicles, mostly of office workers and public transport from Kasur to Lahore were caught in the jam. Passengers, especially women and children, faced hardships as long queues of vehicles were seen on many busy roads, including Canal Bank Road and Jail Road.

Security personals closed the one side (Kasur side) after the blast and also suspended Metro Bus service from Gaju Mata to Shahdrah for two hours. The traffic authorities shifted Kasur side traffic towards Peco Road which resulted in snarl-up on Model Town link Road also. Traffic from Lahore to Kasur was remained slow for hours. Similarly, traffic from DHA side was shifted towards Qenchi stop.

A traffic mess was also seen at front of Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital and Services Hospital. Meanwhile, rescuers from different government departments, including the army, police, bomb disposal squad, Rescue 1122, Edhi ambulances and vehicles of media people rushed to the spot, which also added up to traffic trouble. The movement of police, Rescue 1122 and Edhi vehicles was hindered while traffic wardens failed to clear their way. The motorists who were passing through Ferozpur Road had to wait for hours before the roads were cleared. Muhammad Irfan said he remained stuck in traffic between Kalma Chowk and Campus Bridge for one hour. Traffic movement, however, become somehow normal after 10pm.