NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres yesterday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore and he called for proper investigation so that those involved in this crime can be brought to justice.

The deputy spokesman of Guterres said in a statement that the secretary-general has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery of the victims of the blast.

“He supports the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to fight terrorism and violent extremism with full respect for international human rights norms and obligations,” said the spokesperson.

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured when the suicide blast took place in a busy vegetable market near Arfa Karim Technology Park on bustling main Ferozepur Road in the south of Lahore.

The area was busy with police at the time because officers had been sent to the market to clear stalls that had illegally spilt onto the road.

Provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah said the blast had appeared to target the vegetable market, which was crowded with shoppers.

Lahore has been hit by significant militant attacks in Pakistan’s more than a decade-long war on extremism, but they have been less frequent in recent years.