PESHAWAR - Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the police in the Shapoor area on the outskirt of Peshawar late Friday night.

Two police personnel were also injured during the encounter, police said Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajjad Khan told the media that on a tip-off, a raid was carried out on a flour mill situated in the Shapoor area in the Chamkani Police Station limits.

He said that as soon as the police zeroed in on the location, the militants opened fire, which was retaliated, killing the three terrorists on the spot. The identity of the slain terrorists was not disclosed by the police officer, however.

The SSP said that two police officials identified as Zia, an inspector, and Arshad, a constable, were injured in the shootout.

According to the police, the militants were affiliated to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Police also recovered arms and explosives from their possession. The militants were allegedly involved in planting an explosive device in the Faqir Abad area on June 22, however, the bomb disposal squad had defused the device.

ASI KILLED IN CHARSADDA

Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector of police, were killed in a police encounter with a proclaimed offender (PO) in Charsadda on Saturday.

The Charsadda police said that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Mandani police station when a police party raided the house of a proclaimed offender. The suspected person, instead of handing over himself to the police team, opened fire on the raiding team which resulted in the killing of the assistant sub-Inspector of police along with the proclaimed offender.

The funeral prayer of the martyred ASI was offered in Charsadda Police Line where high-ranking police officers attended his funeral prayer.

It is mentioned here that the police have intensified its search and strike operation since the twin bomb blasts in Parachinar tribal region where 40 persons were killed and more than 100 injured.

The search operation and raids are part of the operation clean-up, which aimed to nab the suspected militants in the outskirt of Peshawar, who is entering in Peshawar from adjacent tribal areas.

