State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali announced that there will be zero load shedding during the three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, from June 26 to June 28.

“We want to spread happiness by ensuring uninterrupted supply of power to the people,” he added.

He said that the government has created a record of producing 19, 252 Megawatt of electricity, we have additional power to provide now. In the next six to eight months, electricity production will reach 25,000 MW.