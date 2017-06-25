MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday accused India of perpetrating terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan to destabilise the country.

Talking to various public representative delegations at his residence, Haider said that the Indian government was involved in perpetrating and funding terrorism in Pakistan and the confessions by Indian intelligence agent Kulbhushan Jhadav have exposed Indian design to destabilise Pakistan and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that Pakistan has already taken up at various forums, the issue of Indian involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan. The terrorist always use vulnerable elements in the society to carry out terrorist acts, which India is doing, he underlined.

The prime minister said that the world has witnessed the worst human rights violations in recent years in the Indian Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces. He said that the Indian army chief has shown criminal leadership through his cowardly acts of backing the use of an innocent Kashmiri as human shield.

The Indian forces continue with their brutalities against Kashmiri people, the prime minister said, and added that he Kashmiri victims of Indian brutalities had been watching the international community’s helplessness. In just last few days, they have martyred more than a dozen Kashmiri people, including three in extra-judicial killing.

During the last month, dozens of Kashmiris were martyred, hundreds of others seriously injured and hundreds of arrested, he said.