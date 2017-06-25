QUETTA - Another victim of suicide blast at IG office succumbed to his injuries on Saturday taking the death toll to 14 while 21 injured were still under treatment.

Jan Muhammad, another victim of Friday morning’s car blast breathed his last in hospital due to serious wounds.

The suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle to the IG office at Shuhada Chowk killing 14 including seven policemen.

The first information report of Friday’s suicide explosion was registered with Cantt Police Station under various sections of killing and terrorism.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Punjab Forensic Laboratory exports arrived in Quetta on Saturday for investigations. The team will visit the blast site and collect evidence.

In view of IG office blast, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has directed authorities concerned to chalk out a new comprehensive and compact security plan for Eidul Fitr for the province including Quetta.

He instructed home secretary, IG police, all DIGs and divisional commissioners to jointly outline a security plan for the safety of public lives and their properties.

Chief Minister also ordered divisional commissioners, DIGs, deputy commissioners and SPs to remain alert on Eidul Fitr and discharge responsibilities regarding law and order situation in their concerned areas with utmost vigil.