SIALKOT-Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Chairman Jehangir Bajwa has stressed a need for promotion of the rade ties between Pakistan and Russia.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot-based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters, he said that the government should also make some effective measures to ensure the easy access of Pakistan-made products especially the surgical instrument to the international trade markets of Russia.

He said that the Russia should also focus on importing the Sialkot-based instruments directly from Pakistan instead of purchasing these surgical instruments from the other countries on very high prices. The SIMAP chairman added that the Russia could be a very big market of Sialkot made world class surgical instruments.